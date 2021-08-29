ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of Defence Day

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid rich tributes to martyrs, war veterans, and all their relatives ahead of Defence and Martyrs' Day.

The ISPR, in this regard, released a video today in which resolve and determination of martyrs' families have been shown.

The video pays tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the families of martyrs and shows that they do not lose their resolve upon the martyrdom of a son, father, or husband.