ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of Defence Day
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has paid rich tributes to martyrs, war veterans, and all their relatives ahead of Defence and Martyrs' Day.
The ISPR, in this regard, released a video today in which resolve and determination of martyrs' families have been shown.
The video pays tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the families of martyrs and shows that they do not lose their resolve upon the martyrdom of a son, father, or husband.
Defence & Martyrs’ Day— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2021
شُہداء، غازیوں اوراُن سے جُڑے تمام رِشتوں کو سَلام
شُہدائے پاکستان، ہمارا فَخر#6September#ShuhadaKoSalam pic.twitter.com/dJvm8WWFmR
Defence & Martyrs’ Day— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 28, 2021
شُہداء، غازیوں اوراُن سے جُڑے تمام رِشتوں کو سَلام
شُہدائے پاکستان، ہمارا فَخر#6September#ShuhadaKoSalam pic.twitter.com/PaAvsql21Y
