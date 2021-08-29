Afghan child killed as 'US military targets house of suspected militant' near Kabul airport

KABUL — An explosion was heard near the Kabul airport on Sunday, witnesses said.

Reuters quoted two US officials as saying that the United States carried out a military strike in Kabul on Sunday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected Daesh-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Witnesses reported an explosion near Kabul airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

As there is no official word on the incident yet, Twitter users from Afghanistan are posting videos of the place where the incident occurred. Everyone has his own version of what caused the incident.

Some social media users say a house near the Kabul airport was attacked with a rocket, others say it was a missile attack on a house near the airport and some others say many rockets were fired towards the Kabul airport and one of them fell on a house near the airport.

A Twitter user says it was in fact a missile strike carried out by the US military on the house of a militant associated with the ISIS-K.

A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

It is an alleged rocket attack. I will update. pic.twitter.com/8FiOdIvmTr — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 29, 2021

