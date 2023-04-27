Search

CJP Bandial says SC can’t force govt to hold talks with opposition

27 Apr, 2023
CJP Bandial says SC can’t force govt to hold talks with opposition
ISLAMABAD – During the hearing of the election delay case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial stated that the Supreme Court cannot force the government into negotiations with the opposition.

The court had previously asked political parties to hold talks and provide a response by April 27 to ensure that the May 14 election date is still valid.

However, no talks were held, and the government refused to comply with the April 4 directive. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that a meeting was scheduled for April 26 between the opposition and the government, but PTI’s Asad Qaiser said he was not authorized to decide on the matter of talks.

Justice Bandial highlighted that Sanjarani, the Senate Chairman, was neither the representative of the government nor the opposition and that the court could only ensure the implementation of the Constitution to find a way out of the current crisis.

“The court can’t force the government into negotiations,” the top judge remarked, stressing that the court only wanted implementation of the Constitution so that a way could be found out of the current crisis.

“We don’t need any explanations, tell us a solution,” he said, highlighting that it would take Sanjarani’s committee time to initiate the talks.

At that, PPP lawyer Farooq H. Naek said that all the coalition parties had agreed on holding talks with the PTI and Senate was the only forum where all the political parties were present.

Ahead of the hearing today, a number of politicians and lawyers including PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, JUI-F’s Mian Aslam Iqbal and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were present.

Later, the court concludes the hearing and said it would issue a proper decision.

