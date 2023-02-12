Search

PakistanTop News

SKMT funds invested into offshore companies, says Imran Khan

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 12 Feb, 2023
SKMT funds invested into offshore companies, says Imran Khan
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) charity funds were invested in two offshore companies.

The former prime minister made these remarks during the hearing of a Rs10 billion defamation case filed by him against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in connection with the latter’s allegations of misuse of cancer hospital donations.

Imran Khan appeared before the district and sessions court in Islamabad through video link and denied the allegations levelled by Khawaja Asif.

During the cross-examination, Khan said: “I don’t know the decisions made by the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The board of the hospital does not consult me before making decisions. Now, I came to know that the hospital invested funds in two offshore companies.”

In 2008, the hospital’s funds worth $3 million had been invested in a housing project but the amount had been returned to the hospital in 2015, Khan told the court. 

Khan said: “Shaukat Khanum Hospital is the [country’] biggest health charity. I am the highest fundraising person in Pakistan. Khawaja Asif levelled baseless allegations against me.”

He maintained that nobody would donate if doubts were cast on their spending, adding that he wanted to “save the hospital [from shutting down]”.

PTI is the only party in the country that runs on donations, Khan said. He pleaded with the court to decide the case at the earliest.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 4.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Apologise or pay Rs70 million: Feroze Khan serves defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid for 'false allegations'

11:43 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan passed 'derogatory remarks' about Saudi Crown Prince, says Javed Chaudhry quoting Gen Bajwa

10:44 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

IHC takes up plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification for concealing daughter today

10:33 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan's indictment again deferred in Toshakhana case

10:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Imran Khan warns of 'Jail Bharo' movement if govt delays elections in KP, Punjab

10:31 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan join other politicians in mourning Pervez Musharraf’s death

10:14 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UAE President meets Pakistan Army Chief in Abu Dhabi

10:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023

08:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.03 269.53
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: