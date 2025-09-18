Latest

Pakistan

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Class 12 Result Online

By News Desk
9:14 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2025 Check Class 12 Result Online

ISLAMABAD – The wait is finally over on September 18, as Intermediate students across Rawalpindi and surrounding areas get their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi  announced results. Thousands of students have been eagerly counting down the days, and the moment of truth has arrived.

Check BISE Rawalpindi Inter Results 2025

  • Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website to see your results online.

  • Or get your marks instantly via SMS: send your roll number to 800296.

SMS Codes for Punjab Inter Results

Board SMS Code
Rawalpindi 800296
Gujranwala 800299
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Gazette

The full official gazette, featuring top position holders and complete results, will be released shortly. Keep an eye on updates to stay informed.

Rawalpindi Board Inter Toppers 2025

Position Student Name Marks Institution
1st Arij Shafqat Hayat 1,148 Punjab College for Women, Talagang
2nd Ayesha Mushtaq 1,139 Punjab College for Women, Talagang
3rd Iman Fatima 1,138 Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal

BISE Pindi Papers Rechecking

Students who want to review their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results announcement.

BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now