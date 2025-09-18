BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Class 12 Result Online

ISLAMABAD – The wait is finally over on September 18, as Intermediate students across Rawalpindi and surrounding areas get their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced results. Thousands of students have been eagerly counting down the days, and the moment of truth has arrived.

Check BISE Rawalpindi Inter Results 2025

Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website to see your results online.

Or get your marks instantly via SMS: send your roll number to 800296.

SMS Codes for Punjab Inter Results

Board SMS Code Rawalpindi 800296 Gujranwala 800299 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Gazette

The full official gazette, featuring top position holders and complete results, will be released shortly. Keep an eye on updates to stay informed.

Rawalpindi Board Inter Toppers 2025

Position Student Name Marks Institution 1st Arij Shafqat Hayat 1,148 Punjab College for Women, Talagang 2nd Ayesha Mushtaq 1,139 Punjab College for Women, Talagang 3rd Iman Fatima 1,138 Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal

BISE Pindi Papers Rechecking

Students who want to review their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results announcement.