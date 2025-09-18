BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Class 12 Result Online

ISLAMABAD – The wait is finally over on September 18, as Intermediate students across Rawalpindi and surrounding areas get their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025.
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced results. Thousands of students have been eagerly counting down the days, and the moment of truth has arrived.
Check BISE Rawalpindi Inter Results 2025
-
Visit the official BISE Rawalpindi website to see your results online.
-
Or get your marks instantly via SMS: send your roll number to 800296.
SMS Codes for Punjab Inter Results
|Board
|SMS Code
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Gazette
The full official gazette, featuring top position holders and complete results, will be released shortly. Keep an eye on updates to stay informed.
Rawalpindi Board Inter Toppers 2025
|Position
|Student Name
|Marks
|Institution
|1st
|Arij Shafqat Hayat
|1,148
|Punjab College for Women, Talagang
|2nd
|Ayesha Mushtaq
|1,139
|Punjab College for Women, Talagang
|3rd
|Iman Fatima
|1,138
|Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal
BISE Pindi Papers Rechecking
Students who want to review their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results announcement.
BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here