Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away

KARACHI – Renowned Islamic scholar Rafi Usmani passed away here on Friday. He was 86.

He held the title of Pakistan's Grand Mufti and served as President of Jaamiyah Darul Uloom, Karachi.

Usmani was the elder brother of the Islamic University Vice President Mufti Taqi Usmani and the son of Pakistan's former Grand Mufti Shafi Usmani.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in United India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

As the news of Mufti's passing spread, condolences started pouring in.

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the scholar for his religious and academic services. “Mufti Rafi Usmani has rendered valuable services in the field of fiqh, hadith and tafsir. His religious and academic services, and services for the promotion of religious knowledge,” the president said.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah wrote Mufti Rafi Usmani’s services for Islam and Pakistan are “exemplary”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her grief on the demise of the Islamic scholar. “Mufti Rafi Usmani’s death is an irreparable loss. Religious services of the deceased will always be remembered,” she said.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also sent his condolences to the Mufti's family. "This is a great loss for not only Pakistan but also the Islamic world. Mufti sahib's contributions to the promotion of religious teaching are unparalleled," the governor said in his condolence message shared on Twitter.

Tessori added that the void created by the death of Mufti Rafi Usmani will not be filled for a long time.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the esteemed scholar's demise.

"Mufti sahib's death is a great tragedy for the Islamic world. His religious services are eternal," CM Murad said expressing sorrow.

The chief minister prayed for Mufti Rafi Usmani to be granted a high place in Jannah.