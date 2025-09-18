Latest

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Results Online

By News Desk
9:41 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025 Check Results Online

The big day has arrived as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced Class 12 first annual results for 2025 today, September 18.

Thousands of students from Sargodha and surrounding districts are eagerly checking their results after months of preparation and hard work.

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025

Visit official BISE Sargodha website or Send your roll number to the designated SMS code to receive your results

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sarogodha Gazette

Download the official results gazette from the board’s website or collect it from the board office.

Sargodha Board Inter Toppers

Position Name RollNo Marks Institute
1st Huma Abid 400517 1146 Punjab College for Women, Bhakkar
2nd Elaf Sarwar 409708 1144 Punjab College for Women, Sargodha
2nd Adan Ali 421826 1144 Punjab College of Information Tech, Sargodha
3rd Ayesha Zia 401432 1143 Jinnah Public Higher Secondary School Girls, Kallurkot (Bhakkar)

Rechecking Option

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.

It’s time for students to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to new opportunities in higher education and future careers.

