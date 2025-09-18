BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Results Online

The big day has arrived as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced Class 12 first annual results for 2025 today, September 18.
Thousands of students from Sargodha and surrounding districts are eagerly checking their results after months of preparation and hard work.
BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025
Visit official BISE Sargodha website or Send your roll number to the designated SMS code to receive your results
Inter Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE Sarogodha Gazette
Download the official results gazette from the board’s website or collect it from the board office.
Sargodha Board Inter Toppers
|Position
|Name
|RollNo
|Marks
|Institute
|1st
|Huma Abid
|400517
|1146
|Punjab College for Women, Bhakkar
|2nd
|Elaf Sarwar
|409708
|1144
|Punjab College for Women, Sargodha
|2nd
|Adan Ali
|421826
|1144
|Punjab College of Information Tech, Sargodha
|3rd
|Ayesha Zia
|401432
|1143
|Jinnah Public Higher Secondary School Girls, Kallurkot (Bhakkar)
Rechecking Option
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.
It’s time for students to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to new opportunities in higher education and future careers.
