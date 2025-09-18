BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Results Online

The big day has arrived as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha announced Class 12 first annual results for 2025 today, September 18.

Thousands of students from Sargodha and surrounding districts are eagerly checking their results after months of preparation and hard work.

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025

Visit official BISE Sargodha website or Send your roll number to the designated SMS code to receive your results

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sarogodha Gazette

Download the official results gazette from the board’s website or collect it from the board office.

Sargodha Board Inter Toppers

Position Name RollNo Marks Institute 1st Huma Abid 400517 1146 Punjab College for Women, Bhakkar 2nd Elaf Sarwar 409708 1144 Punjab College for Women, Sargodha 2nd Adan Ali 421826 1144 Punjab College of Information Tech, Sargodha 3rd Ayesha Zia 401432 1143 Jinnah Public Higher Secondary School Girls, Kallurkot (Bhakkar)

Rechecking Option

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the announcement.

It’s time for students to celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to new opportunities in higher education and future careers.