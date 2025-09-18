BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Class 12th Full Results, and Gazette

Intermediate students across Sahiwal and nearby areas will find out their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025 as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal announced results.

Thousands of students have been eagerly anticipating this moment, and now it’s time to celebrate your hard work.

Check BISE Sahiwal Inter Results 2025

Visit official BISE Sahiwal website to see your results online. Or receive your marks instantly on your phone by sending your roll number via SMS to 800292.

BISE Sahiwal Inter Results Codes

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 2 Gazette

The complete official gazette with all top position holders and detailed results will be published shortly. Stay tuned for updates to get the latest news.