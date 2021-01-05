Int’l community must support Kashmiris for their fundamental rights, FM Qureshi
09:03 AM | 5 Jan, 2021
Int’l community must support Kashmiris for their fundamental rights, FM Qureshi
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the international community must continue its support for the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris.

In his message on account of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination Day, Qureshi urged India to allow the United Nations to investigate the abuse in its Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Kashmiris is being brazenly denied by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for more than the past seven decades.

The foreign minister held India accountable for the non-fulfillment of promise. Post 5 August 2019, India’s unabated oppression has reached unprecedented levels with the inhuman military siege now in place for over 500 days. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has deprived Kashmiris of their basic rights to life, health, and food, he added.

He said owing to Indian intransigence, the UN Security Council has failed to fulfill its pledge to the Kashmiri citizens.

Earlier today Prime Minister and the premier also reaffirmed their support for Kashmir’s.

