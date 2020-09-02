US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday rejected the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, a US blogger, and asked to leave the country within 15 days.

According to a spokesman of the ministry, the visa extension application of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had been rejected and instructions had also been issued to her for leaving the country within fifteen days.

The order comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed anger over the explanation given by the ministry in Cynthia’s case and gave it a final chance to render proper assistance to court. 

Meanwhile, the American blogger claimed in her tweet that the interior ministry had rejected her application "under pressure".

"The MoI — under pressure best known to them — has for the first time, in my over 10+ years in Pakistan, rejected my visa application. No reason has been given. We have a right to file an appeal & will do so. A higher forum must entertain my application & upon merits grant visa," she said.

The US blogger has been accused leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including former prime minister yousaf Raza Gilani and Rahman Malik of harassment. 

Activists of the PPP had moved the court against her slanderous remarks.  

