Thieves steal Rs. 22.4 million from Saudi returnee’s home in Lahore

In a shocking incident, thieves made away with cash, gold, and valuables worth over Rs. 22.4 million from the residence of a Saudi Arabia returnee in Lahore, police confirmed.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim, identified as Atiq ur Rehman, had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and was residing in the Manawan area of Lahore. An FIR has been registered against unidentified suspects following his complaint.

The police report revealed that Atiq ur Rehman, along with his family, had traveled to Sialkot to visit relatives when the robbery occurred. Taking advantage of their absence, the burglars broke into the house, forced open the cupboards, and looted 50 tolas of gold, Rado watches, expensive mobile phones, and cash.

The total value of the stolen items, including jewelry and other valuables, has been estimated at Rs. 22.4 million.

SP Cantonment stated that specialized teams have been formed to investigate the incident and track down the culprits. Officials assured the victim that all efforts would be made to recover the stolen items and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident has raised concerns among residents, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures, particularly during holiday travel periods