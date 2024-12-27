Gold prices dip in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with decreasing global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices declined by Rs800 to settle at Rs273,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs686 to reach Rs234,225 in local market.

The bullion rates also registered a downward trend as per ounce was traded at $2,620 after a decline of $8 in international market.

A day earlier, the precious commodity registered gains in local and international markets. Per tola gold prices increased by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs274,000.

Similarly, the 10-gram rate surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs234,911.