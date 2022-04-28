SBP clears the air about bank holiday on Saturday ahead of Eidul Fitr
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks and their branches shall remain open on April 30 (Saturday).
The central bank made the announcement after the federal government declared a four-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr.
State Bank of Pakistan also shared the development on Twitter, saying all bank branches will remain open on Saturday, April 30 and the Eid holidays will be taken from May 2 to May 5. ATMs and mobile and internet banking will be available during Eid holidays, it said.
Banks shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Banks will ensure 24/7 availability of ATMs, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking etc. during Eid holidays— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 28, 2022
from 2nd to 5th May, 2022. See PR: https://t.co/D1T51IN4I4 pic.twitter.com/lEIGs3nxG4
The newly installed government earlier issued the schedule for the holidays of the first of two canonical festivals of Islam, which will start on May 2.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays however, he approved four days of leave.
Ramadan moon sighted in Pakistan, holy month ... 06:54 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Pakistan and the holy month will start on Sunday ...
Meanwhile, metrological experts predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 as the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on the evening of 29 Ramadan.
