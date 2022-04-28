SBP clears the air about bank holiday on Saturday ahead of Eidul Fitr
09:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
SBP clears the air about bank holiday on Saturday ahead of Eidul Fitr
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks and their branches shall remain open on April 30 (Saturday).

The central bank made the announcement after the federal government declared a four-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr.

State Bank of Pakistan also shared the development on Twitter, saying all bank branches will remain open on Saturday, April 30 and the Eid holidays will be taken from May 2 to May 5. ATMs and mobile and internet banking will be available during Eid holidays, it said.

The newly installed government earlier issued the schedule for the holidays of the first of two canonical festivals of Islam, which will start on May 2.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sent a summary recommending three days of holidays however, he approved four days of leave.

Meanwhile, metrological experts predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3 as the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in Pakistan on the evening of 29 Ramadan.

