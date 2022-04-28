Maulana Tariq Jamil leads Shab-e-Qadar prayers hosted by ex-PM Imran at Bani Gala
Web Desk
10:39 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jamil leads Shab-e-Qadar prayers hosted by ex-PM Imran at Bani Gala
Source: @PTIofficial_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Renowned Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil made a special prayer for former prime minister Imran Khan on Shab e Qadr, one of the blessed nights for Muslims, hoping for a better future for Pakistan.

Speaking at the special prayer, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said a nation will not exist if it loses its ideology. Lamenting his ouster, the cricketer turned politician said his efforts to model Pakistan on the principles of the state of Madina remained fruitless.

He maintained that foreign conspiracies were hatched against Pakistan. Khan urged believers to pray tonight to become a great nation, saying it's time to break the chains and regain freedom.

Earlier, the PTI chairman took to Twitter about the prayer night. “Pakistan came into being on 14th August 1947 according to 27th Ramadan,” Khan wrote, saying I will raise my hands in prayer to the Lord of Glory for the success of my movement for true sovereignty and democracy."

Later, Maulana Tariq Jamil concluded the special prayer, seeking forgiveness and special blessings from the Almighty for Muslims and Pakistan. He prayed to God to cure all the ills Pakistan is suffering from and show the right path to the Pakistani nation, political parties and the judiciary. 

More From This Category
PML-N to file reference against former PM Imran, ...
11:05 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
China confident Pakistan will take effective ...
11:45 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
SBP clears the air about bank holiday on Saturday ...
09:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Mastermind of deadly Johar Town blast arrested ...
09:37 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
IHC tells authorites to set up commission to ...
10:26 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Finance minister says attracting US investment ...
08:31 PM | 28 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hania Aamir gets candid about being called 'Pakistani Alia Bhatt'
06:34 PM | 28 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr