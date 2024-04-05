Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

'Pakistan Honour Card Scheme' launched for top taxpayers

Web Desk
09:45 AM | 5 Apr, 2024
'Pakistan Honour Card Scheme' launched for top taxpayers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has introduced the “Pakistan Honour Card Scheme” for the country's top taxpayers and income earners, as well as others from various categories, to boost morale and provide them with special incentives and facilities for Tax Year 2023.

Under the Pakistan Honour Card Scheme, the top taxpayers receiving awards from the Prime Minister at the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony held on March 26, 2024, will be issued this card for a period of one year.

According to the notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), individuals holding the Pakistan Honour Card under the scheme will be entitled to benefits and facilities for a period of one year from the date of card issuance.

The Pakistan Honour Card Scheme will apply to top taxpayers from every category receiving awards from the Prime Minister at the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony.

The notification specifies that under the scheme, 9 top income earners will be issued the Pakistan Honour Card, including two top exporters from each sector, such as chemical products, food products, leather, pharmaceutical machinery, and sports goods.

Additionally, the top earner in other sectors, including steel and metal products, paper and plastic, among others, will also be issued this card.

Furthermore, among the non-traditional and innovation-based earners, the top earners in aluminum and articles, spices, fish and crustaceans, and the top three earners in the information technology sector will be issued this card.

Similarly, the top two earners in the previous year and the top three earners among the new earners in each category will also be awarded this honour. The top three women earners among the top earners will also receive this award, along with the top 12 taxpayers in all taxes.

The FBR has stated that the top five companies in the category of the highest income taxpayers will issue the card to the top AOIs (Association of Persons) among them. The top five individual taxpayers will also be issued the Pakistan Honour Card, along with the top two new taxpayers in each category, according to the document.

Additionally, those top taxpayers who have no outstanding tax obligations will be eligible for the Pakistan Honour Card, as well as those for whom no tax demand case or adverse judgment is pending in any court, and no criminal proceedings are pending in any court.

Furthermore, it has been mentioned in the documents that top taxpayers and income earners holding the Pakistan Honour Card will be provided access to CIP and VIP lounges at all airports under the administration of the Pakistan Airports Authority. However, airline-operated lounges will not be included in this.

Fast-track clearance facilities will be provided at immigration counters, and government passports will be issued to holders of the Pakistan Honour Card. Similarly, invitations will be extended to the top taxpayers for an annual dinner with the Prime Minister.

It has been mentioned in the documents that the selection of top taxpayers in each category will be based on the information provided by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited to the FBR with verification certificates.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Pakistani student's innovative research honoured in Spain

08:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

PIA announces special discount in Umrah 2024 fare

07:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Smartphone prices drop significantly in Pakistan; check latest update

07:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in ...

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

Most viewed

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

11:21 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Pakistani govt issues notification for four-day public holidays for ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: