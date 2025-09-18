Latest

BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Class 12 Full results, gazette

By News Desk
9:34 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Results 2025 Check Class 12 Full Results Gazette

FAISALABAD – The wait is over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced 12th class first annual examination results for 2025 today, September 18.

Thousands of students from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh have been eagerly awaiting this moment, which marks the culmination of their intermediate education and years of hard work.

Check BISE Faisalabad Inter Results 2025

BISE Faisalabad ensures that students and parents can trust the results. Visit official BISE Faisalabad website 

SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 to receive your results instantly.

Inter Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Faisalabad Inter Gazette 2025

Gazette will be available after the announcement of official results from the board website.

BISE Faisalabad Inter Toppers

Position Name Marks
1st Muhammad Zain 1,163
2nd Muhammad Mahmood Ahmad Khan 1,161
3rd Muhammad Noman Majeed 1,160

 

Paper Rechecking Option

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results announcement.

BISE Gujranwala Inter Part 2 Class 12 Results 2025 – Check Results here

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

