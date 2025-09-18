BISE Faisalabad Inter Part 2 Results 2025 – Check Class 12 Full results, gazette

FAISALABAD – The wait is over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced 12th class first annual examination results for 2025 today, September 18.
Thousands of students from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh have been eagerly awaiting this moment, which marks the culmination of their intermediate education and years of hard work.
Check BISE Faisalabad Inter Results 2025
BISE Faisalabad ensures that students and parents can trust the results. Visit official BISE Faisalabad website
SMS: Send your roll number to 800240 to receive your results instantly.
Inter Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
Faisalabad Inter Gazette 2025
Gazette will be available after the announcement of official results from the board website.
BISE Faisalabad Inter Toppers
|Position
|Name
|Marks
|1st
|Muhammad Zain
|1,163
|2nd
|Muhammad Mahmood Ahmad Khan
|1,161
|3rd
|Muhammad Noman Majeed
|1,160
Paper Rechecking Option
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results announcement.
