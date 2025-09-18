Bise Multan Inter Part 2 Result 2025

The long wait is finally over as candidates across Multan and nearby areas are set to find out their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced results.

Thousands of students have been eagerly counting down the days, and now it’s time to celebrate your hard work!

Check Multan Board Results 2025

Visit official BISE Multan website to view your results online.

Or receive your marks instantly on your phone by sending your roll number via SMS to 800293.

Results SMS Codes Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Multan Gazette

The complete official gazette, featuring all top achievers and detailed results, will be released shortly. Keep following updates to stay informed.

Paper Rechecking Option

Students who wish to review their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results declaration.