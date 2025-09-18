Latest

Pakistan

BISE Multan Inter Part-2 Result 2025

By News Desk
9:19 am | Sep 18, 2025
Bise Multan Inter Part 2 Result 2025

The long wait is finally over as candidates across Multan and nearby areas are set to find out their Inter Part 2 (Class 12) first annual exam results for 2025. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced results.

Thousands of students have been eagerly counting down the days, and now it’s time to celebrate your hard work!

Check Multan Board Results 2025

  • Visit official BISE Multan website to view your results online.

  • Or receive your marks instantly on your phone by sending your roll number via SMS to 800293.

Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Multan Gazette

The complete official gazette, featuring all top achievers and detailed results, will be released shortly. Keep following updates to stay informed.

Paper Rechecking Option

Students who wish to review their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within 15 days of the results declaration.

News Desk

