Sana Javed faces severe backlash for wearing revealing dress

Sana Javed is a stunning actress of Pakistan, who is known for her beautiful looks and acting.

Sana became a household name after her spine-chilling performance in the drama serial Khaani. She was last seen in the drama serial Dunk and played a negative character flawlessly. Sana Javed got married to singer Umair Jaswal last year.

Lately, there has been a lot of hype about the conjugation of Sana Javed and Bilal Ashraf for a project. Later on, it turned out that they will be seen together during a campaign for a clothing brand Qalamkar. When the clothing brand started dropping pictures from their campaign on social media, a picture of Sana Javed grabbed the attention of the people.

In the picture, Sana Javed was looking gorgeous as always dressed in a deep red formal dress, but it was the way too deep neckline of the shirt that Sana Javed was wearing that got the public’s attention.