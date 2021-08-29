UAE to resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated people from tomorrow

ABU DHABI — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume issuing tourist visas to people from all countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from August 30 (tomorrow).

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced the decision on Saturday.

Tourist visa applicants must be fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The decision includes countries for which entry was previously banned. Tourists will need to do a mandatory rapid PCR test at the airport, with the previous requirements remaining valid for unvaccinated groups.

In addition, fully vaccinated tourists can register their vaccination certificates through the ICA platform or Al Hosn App to enjoy the advantages granted to vaccinated people.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s strategy aiming to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and will support national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.

On August 10, the Dubai International Airport authorities had issued a new set of regulations for entrance into the city.

As per the new rules, only those individuals possessing a Golden Visa were allowed to enter the city, while all other travellers had to seek permission from the Dubai authorities to be granted entrance.

Besides, the terms of presenting a negative report for a PCR test done 48 hours before the flight and a negative report for the Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test done four hours before the flight remained in place.

The aforementioned travel guidelines were applicable to passengers flying to Dubai from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India.

Showing vaccination certificates before entering the city was declared mandatory for travellers from all the aforementioned countries, except for Pakistan.