Iran's embassy in Riyadh opens its doors after seven years

RIYADH – For the first time in seven years, Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened its doors on Wednesday as the process of restoring full diplomatic ties between the two nations advanced.
While the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that a technical group had reportedly arrived in the Kingdom to oversee the work diplomatic mission opened hours after it.
The action is the most recent outcome of a historic agreement mediated by China and signed in Beijing in March for the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
"In accordance with the implementation of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic activities... the Iranian technical delegation arrived in Riyadh at midday on Wednesday and was welcomed by Saudi officials," said Nasser Kanani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The Iranian team will take the necessary measures to resume operations at the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, the general consulate in Jeddah, and the permanent representative of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Earlier, both countries' foreign ministers had met in Beijing this month in more than seven years, after China brokered the agreement to restore relations between the two countries.
Riyadh cut official relations with Tehran when Iranian protestors assaulted Saudi diplomatic offices in 2016 in response to Saudi Arabia's execution of Shia Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr, one of several flashpoints between the two long-standing regional rivals.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 13, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.15
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.5
|192.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.94
|769.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.57
|41.97
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.67
|42.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.5
|36.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.04
|942.04
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.11
|752.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,300 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Karachi
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Quetta
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Attock
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Multan
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,300
|PKR 2,715
