Why #NidaStopObscenity is trending on Twitter?
Web Desk
05:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Source: Nida Yasir (Instagram)
#NidaStopObscenity is among the top Twitter trends in Pakistan and it seems that people are accusing her of spreading obscenity through her morning show.

With time, once the most popular show, Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital has been on a disappointing streak for quite some time now.

The one-hour morning show has gained notoriety over the years due to its cringe content. Currently, she has been receiving backlash since inviting viral dance girl Ayesha on her show.

However, she has fallen victim to relentless trolling and massive backlash. Most of them called her out for not inviting scientists and university gold medalists on her show. Here are some of the tweets.

Viral girl's dance on Nida Yasir's morning show ... 07:03 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital never disappoints its viewers. Be it inviting a viral sensation or ...

