Why #NidaStopObscenity is trending on Twitter?

#NidaStopObscenity is among the top Twitter trends in Pakistan and it seems that people are accusing her of spreading obscenity through her morning show.

With time, once the most popular show, Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital has been on a disappointing streak for quite some time now.

The one-hour morning show has gained notoriety over the years due to its cringe content. Currently, she has been receiving backlash since inviting viral dance girl Ayesha on her show.

However, she has fallen victim to relentless trolling and massive backlash. Most of them called her out for not inviting scientists and university gold medalists on her show. Here are some of the tweets.

Unnecessary moral policing in any religion, culture or society with the backing of the law on creative arts is undesirable and unjustified.#NidaStopObscenity بے حیا میڈیا Ban Media Obscenity @PTAofficialpk @GovtofPakistan @arydigitalasia @CMShehbaz @NidaYasirARY pic.twitter.com/851r7pgigS — ????????????????M????FarmanAfridi(Pak)???????????????????????? (@FarmanafridiM) December 4, 2022

So sad! This is the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ???????? "Masha Allah" ?#NidaStopObscenity pic.twitter.com/Xy2293Q4nV — Shoaib Noor Balouch (@ShoaibNoor_45) December 4, 2022

#NidaStopObscenity Pakistan Media is pile of fifth. Children of Pakistan will never go towards education? When you present the dancers in a proud manner, and ignore the educated ones, then everyone will go towards the immorality and nakedness, shame on you @NidaYasirARY? pic.twitter.com/u6wuWOHgVd — Wakaar Hasnain (@WakaarHasnain) December 4, 2022

Pakistan : 5 years Efforts + 29 Medals = NOTHING 2 minutes dance video = Fame and respect + 20M + Scope in Future Dance Mujra Bhangry Jughte + Intimate Scenes in Ads Dramas Morning Shows Entertainment Shows and Movies =SUCCESS#NidaStopObscenity@NidaYasirARY@PTAofficialpk pic.twitter.com/HBNJ8DlM5Y — Haris (@Haris56460786) December 4, 2022