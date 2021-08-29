Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Pakistan FM
Share
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
In a statement on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.
He said that neighbouring countries of Afghanistan were well aware of the situation there and cautioned that worsening situation in Afghanistan would affect them all.
He said that Afghan people had been bracing the devastating impact of decades of war and they want durable peace. He said the positive message from Afghanistan should be encouraged and if the country is left in isolation, it would affect all.
The foreign minister said the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's role in evacuation of diplomatic missions of various countries from Afghanistan.
He said India has been the top spoiler and playing negative role against Pakistan and for this purpose it had pulled together different terrorist groups to carry out terrorist activities across the border. He warned that India was trying to sabotage the regional peace and said that Indian designs should be strictly monitored.
- UAE to resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated people from tomorrow09:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
-
- Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens in Afghanistan: ...07:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Afghan child killed as 'US military targets house of suspected ...06:29 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo moves’ in red saree05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding anniversary04:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021