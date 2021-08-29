Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Pakistan FM
Web Desk
07:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Pakistan FM
Share

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In a statement on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

He said that neighbouring countries of Afghanistan were well aware of the situation there and cautioned that worsening situation in Afghanistan would affect them all.

He said that Afghan people had been bracing the devastating impact of decades of war and they want durable peace. He said the positive message from Afghanistan should be encouraged and if the country is left in isolation, it would affect all.

The foreign minister said the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's role in evacuation of diplomatic missions of various countries from Afghanistan.

He said India has been the top spoiler and playing negative role against Pakistan and for this purpose it had pulled together different terrorist groups to carry out terrorist activities across the border. He warned that India was trying to sabotage the regional peace and said that Indian designs should be strictly monitored.

More From This Category
Afghan child killed as 'US military targets house ...
06:29 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
ISPR pays tribute to martyrs, families ahead of ...
05:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
UK retains Pakistan on red list over ‘low ...
04:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
NCOC extends anti Covid restrictions to 27 cities ...
03:32 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistan needs to take up TTP matter, not ...
02:37 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
PDM all set to hold power show without PPP in ...
12:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed faces severe backlash for wearing revealing dress
08:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr