Neighbours will be affected if situation worsens in Afghanistan: Pakistan FM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In a statement on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan on Sunday, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

He said that neighbouring countries of Afghanistan were well aware of the situation there and cautioned that worsening situation in Afghanistan would affect them all.

He said that Afghan people had been bracing the devastating impact of decades of war and they want durable peace. He said the positive message from Afghanistan should be encouraged and if the country is left in isolation, it would affect all.

The foreign minister said the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's role in evacuation of diplomatic missions of various countries from Afghanistan.

He said India has been the top spoiler and playing negative role against Pakistan and for this purpose it had pulled together different terrorist groups to carry out terrorist activities across the border. He warned that India was trying to sabotage the regional peace and said that Indian designs should be strictly monitored.