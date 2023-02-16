Search

Immigration

Indian airline surprises aviation world with mega order of 470 aircraft

Web Desk 05:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Indian airline surprises aviation world with mega order of 470 aircraft
Source: Image by Gerhard from Pixabay

NEW DELHI - India’s famous airline, Air India has stunned the aviation world by placing orders for whopping 470 Boeing and Airbus passenger jets.

AirIndia is country’s largest international airline and it has made headlines with the purchase of 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34bn and 250 passenger jets from manufacturer Airbus.

The mind bending deal is Airbus’ third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in terms of quantity.

The deal is so big that even the US President Joe Biden termed the agreement ‘historic’ and discussed it telephonically with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Air India is eyeing to capture the market dominated by middle-class Indians and is putting in efforts to expand its operations and modernise its fleet. The airline’s owner firm, Tata is also challenging its rival IndiGo on multiple fronts.

“India is going to be the world’s third-largest market in the aviation sector,” Modi said in conversation with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The premier said India will need more than 2,000 aircraft over the next 15 years and the deal would help meet the growing demand. On the other hand, Macron called the deal a “new success” and an opportunity to “develop new areas of cooperation with India”.

The Boeing order includes 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 of its 787s and 10 of its 777Xs while the total worth of the deal is unknown as Airbus has not disclosed it. An interesting aspect of the deal is that India can buy an additional 370 planes from the manufacturers, possibly taking the number of planes to 840.

Commenting on the deal, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the Indian aviation industry is the fastest growing in the world.

Asia in general and India in particular has seen a rising demand for airtravel fuelled by hosts of factors including the growth of middle class that now prefers airtravel for leisure and work. 

Tata Sons had taken over the debt-ridden airline last year and the group seems to signal recovery of the carrier with the latest deal that has sent thunderbolt through the aviation world.

Meanwhile, when it comes to volume, Airbus is also a reputed name and is a leader in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions. The firm boasts around 130,000 employees who deliver services to the global community.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

This British airline is suspending operations to Pakistan

11:50 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Indian airline faces Rs7 million fine for underservicing region

06:46 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

15% tax on airline tickets proposed as Pakistan eyes IMF deal

07:26 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Indian airline takes Patna-bound passenger to Udaipur in massive mess

09:50 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Indian who won $1 million prize wins again in Dubai Duty Free Draw

10:21 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Indian expats in UAE can now avail visa, passport services even on Sunday

09:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Indian airline surprises aviation world with mega order of 470 ...

05:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Karachi PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Islamabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Peshawar PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Quetta PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sialkot PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Attock PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujranwala PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Jehlum PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Multan PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Bahawalpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujrat PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nawabshah PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Chakwal PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Hyderabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nowshehra PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sargodha PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Faisalabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Mirpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: