Aiman Khan opens up about her comeback in showbiz industry

Web Desk 04:20 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Source: Aiman Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Aiman Khan rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. With her perfect acting skills, the 24-year-old always stands out with her bubbly persona.  

As one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 11.1 million followers, the Baandi actress frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life through Instagram interactions and posts. 

In a recent appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, Khan made an appearance on the show with her husband, Muneeb Butt and revealed her plans to make a comeback on television. When host Sania Mirza asked Aiman if she planned on making a return to television, the Ishq Tamasha star shared, "I've been working for a long time - I started when I was a child. Then I got married and took a break. I had a daughter, so I extended my break. I'm still enjoying my time off and having fun. Maybe I'll make a comeback, but not right now." When asked about potentially transitioning to the big screen, Aiman hinted that it could be a surprise for everyone, including her partner. Butt added that the decision to return to acting would be solely up to her and he would have no issue with it.

Aiman and Muneeb got married in 2018. They are also known to be very active on social media and are known for sharing their personal and professional life with their fans.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Ghar Titli Ka Par, Kaif-e-Baharan, Ishq Tamasha and Bay Dardi.

Aiman Khan leaves fans swooning over her sun-kissed pictures

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

