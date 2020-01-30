Sonya Hussyn reveals why she refused to play Mehwish's role in MPTH

02:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
LAHORE- Sonya Hussyn was offered the role of Mehwish in Meray Pass Tum Ho and she turned it down for all the right reasons.

Talking to Iffat Omar on her chat show Say It All, the actress revealed why she decided to reject the role.

 "I have a problem when it comes to such roles actually. There is no acceptance of women in our society as it is, I didn't want to play a role that would perpetuate more issues," said Hussyn.

"While I know it's a story and there are actors who play these characters, but I can't see women characterised in such a negative light. I just couldn't accept the role."

When asked if she regretted her decision once the drama became a massive hit and reached ground-breaking ratings, Hussyn responded with, "Not at all. I took the decision after putting in a lot of thought behind it. I just couldn't accept it."

Earlier, it was revealed that the role of the female lead in Mere Paas Tum Ho was offered to Sonya Hussyn, which she had rejected due to her personal views.

Watch the full interview below:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

