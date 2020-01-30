Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Web Desk
03:07 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Share

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers were martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Publication Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday. 

The security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist Hideout. Five terrorists were also killed in the operation on the terrorist hideout in the Dattakhel area. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan, ISPR said in a statement.T

The terrorists were planning sabotage activities when the Security Forces raided them and in an encounter, five terrorists were eliminated.

Earlier in December 2019, two security forces officials were martyred in an intelligence-based operation conducted near Charkhel village of North Waziristan, a statement by the military's media wing had said.

More From This Category
Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif ...
12:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations ...
11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in Occupied ...
09:38 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
PM Imran formally launches ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat’ ...
09:05 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistani man gets top post in New York ...
10:21 PM | 30 Jan, 2020
Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Feb 13 in graft ...
09:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’
12:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr