05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new swimsuit photo
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi left her fans stunned with new photo she uploaded on her social media account.

Turkish actress Hande Subasi took to Instagram and posted a new bold photo in which she can be seen wearing a swimsuit. Soon after she shared the photos, her fans praised them.

Hande Subasi, who essays the role of Aykiz Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul drama, got huge fan following in Pakistan because of her looks and acting.

Hande Subasi, 36 years old former Miss Turkey, who was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016, is currently in relationship with beau Alican Ulusoy.

