Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral
Bollywood queen Katrina Kaif has left her fans awestruck with new workout video she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema shared her workout video which went viral on social media platforms in no time. In the video, she can be seen exercising at an indoor gym.
Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star reached the zenith of success with hard work.
She captioned the post, “I train my mind …….my body will follow ….and if it doesn’t then I just call @rezaparkview.”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT9EGr5lV1u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arrived in Turkey last week for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing a five-day schedule in Russia.
