China to invest $15 billion in Pakistan' petrochemical sector
ISLAMABAD – Chinese companies have expressed their readiness to invest fifteen billion dollars in Pakistan's petrochemicals sector, according to a senior government official.
Federal Secretary Board of Investment, Fareeha Mazhar said that the Chinese companies would invest in the petrochemical sector in Gwadar, including the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China.
Talks are underway for investment in various projects related to Chinese investment in Pakistan, she told APP.
She hoped that in the future, Chinese companies would bring investment in Pakistan in the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism and other sectors.
