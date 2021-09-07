Katrina Kaif raises the temperature with killer dance moves
Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has been touted as one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema and needless to say, the superstar is a force to reckon with.
Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Bang Bang star reached the zenith of success with hard work.
The much-adored dancing queen has now found a place in Turkey to dance her heart out with her choreographers. Sharing a sneak peek into her dance rehearsals, Kaif left her fans awestruck.
Spreading like wildfire, the video has taken the internet by storm and gone viral on social media platforms.
After wooing everyone with her immecable acting skills, the 38-year-old star is again stealing hearts with her killer dance moves.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arrived in Turkey last week for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing a five-day schedule in Russia.
