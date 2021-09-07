Pakistan Air Force fully prepared to respond to any challenges, says Air Chief

Web Desk
02:40 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Air Force fully prepared to respond to any challenges, says Air Chief
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force is alive to the evolving regional situation and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, the Air Chief said Tuesday.

The PAF observed September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all bases across Pakistan where the day started with special prayers for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan, a media release cited.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was the chief guest of the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held at Air Force Headquarters. Speaking at the ceremony, he paid tribute to all heroes of the Pakistan Air Force who responded to the nation’s call with unparalleled courage and put their lives ahead of others for a cause greater than life.

Air Chief also extended reverence to the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom. To pay homage to the martyrs, he laid a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha. Principal Staff Officers, Officers, Airmen, and Civilians also attended the meeting.

Earlier today, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal offered ‘Fateha’ and laid a wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Similar wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs all over the country.

