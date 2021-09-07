Pakistan Air Force fully prepared to respond to any challenges, says Air Chief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force is alive to the evolving regional situation and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, the Air Chief said Tuesday.

The PAF observed September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all bases across Pakistan where the day started with special prayers for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan, a media release cited.

07 Sep, 2021: PAF observed 07 September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country. The day started with special Du’aa & Quran Khawani for Shuhada of 1965 & 1971 Wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.#AirForceDay#7September pic.twitter.com/VsUHfknYxG — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) September 7, 2021

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was the chief guest of the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held at Air Force Headquarters. Speaking at the ceremony, he paid tribute to all heroes of the Pakistan Air Force who responded to the nation’s call with unparalleled courage and put their lives ahead of others for a cause greater than life.

Air Chief also extended reverence to the generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom. To pay homage to the martyrs, he laid a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha. Principal Staff Officers, Officers, Airmen, and Civilians also attended the meeting.

“PAF is alive to the evolving situation in region & remains fully prepared to defend sovereignty & territorial integrity of Pakistan", said the Air Chief. On this special day, he extended reverence to generations of Kashmiris who have laid down their lives fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/7DnEi75OKQ — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) September 7, 2021

Earlier today, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal offered ‘Fateha’ and laid a wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Similar wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs all over the country.