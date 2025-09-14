Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025: Hundreds of Tickets remain unsold for Blockbuster Game

ISLAMABAD – As arch-rival Pakistan and India are facing off each other in Asia Cup 2025, hundreds of tickets for much-anticipated game remain unsold hours before the game, which is unseen, but there is strong reason.

As of Sunday morning, seats in three stadium stands and one luxury hospitality section were unsold, with prices ranging from $205 to a whopping $1,645. Fans are questioning why such a historic showdown is seeing empty seats.

As some hinted at scorching September heat in Dubai, with temperatures expected to hit 36°C, making sitting outdoors not so comfortable.

Adding fuel to the fire, strained political tensions between Pakistan and India also exacerbated by a four-day conflict in May which may also be keeping some nationalists away. Some supporters are reportedly boycotting the match in protest, refusing to cheer despite the historic rivalry.

Empty seats in an India-Pakistan match are almost unheard of, with tickets usually selling out within hours, often at premium prices on resale platforms.