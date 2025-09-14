Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in Pakistan and other countries

DUBAI – Brace yourselves, as Pakistan and India will lock horns in one of the fiercest clash in the sports industry. The ultimate rivalry is back as stage is set at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The game kicks off at 7:30 PM PST and will be live on several channels. Both teams stormed into the tournament with crushing wins but Sunday action is not just a game; it’s a battle for Super Four supremacy and bragging rights in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

Pakistan, hungry for glory under Salman Ali Agha, brings its own arsenal of stars like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hasan Ali. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as deputy, features a lethal mix of firepower, including Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming

Pakistan

TV Broadcast Live Streaming PTV Sports HD Tapmad, Myco

India

TV Broadcast Live Streaming Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony Sports 5 SonyLIV

Bangladesh

TV Broadcast Live Streaming Gazi TV Toffee, Tapmad

Sri Lanka

TV Broadcast Live Streaming Sirasa TV, TV-1 Dialog ViU

UAE

TV Broadcast Live Streaming CricLife, CricLife Max (eLife TV, Switch TV) StarzPlay

US

TV Broadcast Live Streaming Willow TV Willow TV app

Australia

TV Broadcast Live Streaming Live 24 Kayo Sports

Pakistan vs India Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.