Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in Pakistan and other countries

DUBAI – Brace yourselves, as Pakistan and India will lock horns in one of the fiercest clash in the sports industry. The ultimate rivalry is back as stage is set at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The game kicks off at 7:30 PM PST and will be live on several channels. Both teams stormed into the tournament with crushing wins but Sunday action is not just a game; it’s a battle for Super Four supremacy and bragging rights in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.
Pakistan, hungry for glory under Salman Ali Agha, brings its own arsenal of stars like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hasan Ali. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as deputy, features a lethal mix of firepower, including Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Rinku Singh.
Pakistan vs India Live Streaming
Pakistan
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
India
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony Sports 5
|SonyLIV
Bangladesh
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|Gazi TV
|Toffee, Tapmad
Sri Lanka
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|Sirasa TV, TV-1
|Dialog ViU
UAE
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|CricLife, CricLife Max (eLife TV, Switch TV)
|StarzPlay
US
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
Australia
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|Live 24
|Kayo Sports
Pakistan vs India Squads
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.