PISA 2021 - Nominations announced in 24 categories

The second annual Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA'21) has announced the excitingly diverse list of nominees in 24 award categories, stated a press release.

The show is all set to be held with full pomp and splendour in Dubai, on November 5th, 2021 and will honour all the outstanding artists on an international platform.

Acknowledging the diverse sphere of entertainment vicinity, PISA has recognised the stellar talent of Pakistan's most celebrated artists from the TV, Music, Fashion and Digital Content industries. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no film-related categories this year.

This year, PISA's prestigious jury members have developed a plethora of glittering categories encircling exceptional performances of the artists.

Winners across all categories will be decided by online voting, with an exception of the PISA Special Awards and the categories specified as Jury Awards.

PISA SPECIAL AWARDS:

PISA Lifetime Achievement Awards

PISA Global Icon of the Year 2020

PISA Youth Icon of the Year 2020

DIGITAL CONTENT

MOST ENTERTAINING INSTAGRAM CELEBRITY

Dananeer Mobeen

Romaisa khan

Swineryy

Ukhano

Waliya Najib

BEST USE OF HUMOUR IN SOCIAL MEDIA

CBA Arslan Naseer

Danish Ali

Junaid Akram

Tabish Hashmi

Voice Over Man-Wajahat Rauf

YOUTUBER OF THE YEAR

Ducky Bhai

Kitchen with Amna

Mubashir Saddique - Village Food Secrets

Shahmeer Abbas

Shahveer Jafry

VLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Daniyal Sheikh

Mooro

Shahveer Jafry

Sham Idrees VLOGS

Ukhano

TIKTOKER OF THE YEAR

Areeka Haq

Kanwal Aftab

Jannat Mirza

Malik Usman Asim

Phullo (Toqeer Abbas)

FASHION

BRIDAL COUTURE DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Faraz Manan

Khadijah Shah for Elan

Nida Azwer

Nomi Ansari

Shehla Chatoor

PRET A PORTER DESIGNER/BRAND OF THE YEAR

Generation

Khaadi

Sana Safinaz

Sania Maskatiya

Zara Shahjahan

MODEL OF THE YEAR - MALE & FEMALE (JURY)

Aimal Khan

Fahmeen Ansari

Hasnain Lehri

Maha Tahiriani

Mushk Kaleem

Nimra Jacob

MUSIC

SONG OF THE YEAR

Allay by Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima and Abid Brohi

Bari 2 by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan

On & On by Shamoon Ismail

Sakal Ban by Mughal e Funk ft Meesha Shafi

Teri Tasveer by Bayaan

Tum Tum by Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus

SINGER OF THE YEAR – (JURY)

Aima Baig - Te Quiero Mucho

Ali Sethi – Pehla Qadam

Baluch Twins – Tazhn Teehaar

Sunny Khan Durrani – La Haasil

Zeeshan Ali (Surkhwaab) – Sanval

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF 2020 – (JURY)

TELEVISION

BEST TITLE TRACK/OST

Ishq kiya by Asim Azhar - Ishqiya

Zindagi Paheli Hai by Ali Sethi/Naveed Nashad – Sabaat

Ishq Ronda Riya by Ali Zafar/Naveed Nashad – Mushk

Yehi toh raaz e ulfat hai - Shani Arshad/Aima Baig - Raaz e Ulfat

Deewangi - Sahir Ali Bagga – Deewangi

BEST WRITER

Zanjabeel Asim Shah – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Kashif Anwar – Sabaat

Fasi Bari Khan – Ghisi Piti Mohabbat

Sarwat Nazir – Dushman-e-Jaan

Sadia Akhtar – Deewangi

BEST DIRECTOR

Farooq Rind – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Shehzad Kashmiri – Sabaat

Ahmad Bhatti – Ghisi Piti Mohabbat

Amin Iqbal – Dushman-e-Jaan

Zeeshan Ahmed – Deewangi

BEST TV SERIAL

Pyar Ke Sadqay – MD Productions/Moomal Entertainment

Sabaat – MD Productions

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat – iDream Entertainment

Dushman-e-Jaan – Six Sigma plus

Deewangi – 7th Sky Entertainment

BEST TV ACTOR - POPULAR

Bilal Abbas Khan – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Danish Taimoor – Deewangi

Feroze Khan – Ishqiya

Ameer Gilani – Sabaat

Affan Waheed – Ghalti

BEST TV ACTOR – JURY

Faysal Quraishi – Muqaddar

Imran Ashraf – Mushk

Mohib Mirza – Dushman-e-Jaan

Sami Khan – Saraab

Yasir Nawaz – Bikhray Moti

BEST TV ACTRESS - POPULAR

Yumna Zaidi – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Mawra Hocane – Sabaat

Sara Khan – Sabaat

Hiba Bukhari – Deewangi

Hania Amir – Ishqiya

BEST TV ACTRESS – JURY

Hira Mani – Kashf

Neelam Muneer – Bikhray Moti

Ramsha Khan – Ghisi Piti Mohabbat

Sonya Hussyn – Saraab

Madiha Imam – Muqaddar

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ahmed Ali Butt – Jhooti

Ali Abbas – Deewangi

Gohar Rasheed – Raaz-e-Ulfat

Omair Rana – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Waseem Abbas – Kashf

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Arjumand Rahim – Ghisi Piti Mohabbat

Atiqa Odho – Pyar Ke Sadqay

Hina Altaf – Bandhay Ek Dour Se

Tooba Siddiqui – Dushman-e-Jaan

Zara Tareen – Mushk