HSY tells what vacation means for him

Noor Fatima
10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Source: HSY (Instagram)
As dollar is soaring against the Pakistani rupee, people are forced to think twice before planning a vacation to an exotic destination due to an unprecedented increase in the inflation rate.

However, for Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY, vacation means sunglasses, summer clothes, a hat, the sun in Mykonos, Greece, and of course, no stress about money. HSY is currently vcationing in a city famous for its beautiful sunsets, whitewashed homes, endless parties, and great food.

Having the time of his life, the ace couture designer shared a video of himself dancing carefree on a beach in a rather casual outfit. Dressed in an all-white tank top and trousers, HSY surely grabbed the onlooker's attention.

The internet became tangled in polarizing opinions about HSY's latest video, although he didn't pay any attention.  

HSY started his career about two decades ago and became one of the most revered designers in the country. Not just limiting himself to designing, Yasin also started hosting with the show Tonite with HSY. Yasin also impressed everyone with his performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat, and also in Ishrat Made In China. Yasin was over the moon after getting featured in Vogue magazine.

