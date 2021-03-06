Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran Khan

As Prime Minister Imran Khan sought a vote of confidence in the National Assembly today, celebrities lauded the decision and threw their weight behind him.

Shaan Shahid, Omair Rana, Rohail Hyatt, Imran Abbas and many more stepped forth to extend support to PM Khan. Apart from lauding PM Imran Khan's address, the entertainment fraternity has lent their support to the 'Kaptaan'.

Farhan Saeed tweeted a supportive message for the premier ahead of the vote of confidence. "Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it!".

Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it! — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 5, 2021

Superstar of Lollywood Shaan Shahid extended his support to PM Khan.

“Whether you are in power or in opposition, the voice of truth, the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you. Some battles lost cannot predict the outcome of the war. May you win the war of truth, honesty, hope and justice,” wrote Shaan.

@ImranKhanPTI whether you are in power or in opposition the voice of truth ,the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you..some battles lost cannot predict the out come of the war may ????????you win the war of truth honesty ,hope & justice #pakistanhameshaZindabad pic.twitter.com/RTdpIHwZjZ — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 4, 2021

Music icon Rohail Hyatt wrote on Twitter in support of the PM: “In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA.”

In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA. — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 4, 2021

OMG I got my yesssss moment after watching your speech today @ImranKhanPTI ! Say no to corruption and get ready for a fight! Enough is really enough! What a brave leader you are indeed ???????? With you all the way..#ImranKhan #ImranKhanMyPM — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 4, 2021

TV actor Omair Rana tweeted: “To hide behind a hypocrite one has to be smaller than him. Imran Khan is too big for these sell-outs and buyouts. With you my Captain."

To hide behind a hypocrite one has to be smaller than him. @ImranKhanPTI is too big for these sell outs and buy outs. With you my Captain! https://t.co/uy0ysWdkeY — Omair Rana (@omairana) March 3, 2021

Veena Malik also tweeted, “I stand for a corruption-free Pakistan, I stand with #PMImranKhan #BehindYouSkipper.”

I stand for a corruption free Pakistan. I stand with #PMImranKhan#BehindYouSkipper — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 4, 2021

Salute to all those who have made it there today but please maintain respect and dignity of everyone present there. PM IK winning the vote of confidence is a big enough slap to keep them in check. #چلو_چلو_ڈی_چوک_چلو — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) March 6, 2021

Moreover, netizens gathered to laud the ‘bravery’ of the PM amid the taunts and trials presented by the opposition as they believe for property and peace to prevail, people's interest should be kept superior.