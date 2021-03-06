Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran Khan
Share
As Prime Minister Imran Khan sought a vote of confidence in the National Assembly today, celebrities lauded the decision and threw their weight behind him.
Shaan Shahid, Omair Rana, Rohail Hyatt, Imran Abbas and many more stepped forth to extend support to PM Khan. Apart from lauding PM Imran Khan's address, the entertainment fraternity has lent their support to the 'Kaptaan'.
Farhan Saeed tweeted a supportive message for the premier ahead of the vote of confidence. "Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it!".
Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it!— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 5, 2021
Superstar of Lollywood Shaan Shahid extended his support to PM Khan.
“Whether you are in power or in opposition, the voice of truth, the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you. Some battles lost cannot predict the outcome of the war. May you win the war of truth, honesty, hope and justice,” wrote Shaan.
@ImranKhanPTI whether you are in power or in opposition the voice of truth ,the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you..some battles lost cannot predict the out come of the war may ????????you win the war of truth honesty ,hope & justice #pakistanhameshaZindabad pic.twitter.com/RTdpIHwZjZ— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 4, 2021
Music icon Rohail Hyatt wrote on Twitter in support of the PM: “In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA.”
In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA.— Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 4, 2021
OMG I got my yesssss moment after watching your speech today @ImranKhanPTI ! Say no to corruption and get ready for a fight! Enough is really enough! What a brave leader you are indeed ???????? With you all the way..#ImranKhan #ImranKhanMyPM— Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 4, 2021
TV actor Omair Rana tweeted: “To hide behind a hypocrite one has to be smaller than him. Imran Khan is too big for these sell-outs and buyouts. With you my Captain."
To hide behind a hypocrite one has to be smaller than him. @ImranKhanPTI is too big for these sell outs and buy outs. With you my Captain! https://t.co/uy0ysWdkeY— Omair Rana (@omairana) March 3, 2021
Veena Malik also tweeted, “I stand for a corruption-free Pakistan, I stand with #PMImranKhan #BehindYouSkipper.”
I stand for a corruption free Pakistan.
I stand with #PMImranKhan#BehindYouSkipper— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 4, 2021
Salute to all those who have made it there today but please maintain respect and dignity of everyone present there. PM IK winning the vote of confidence is a big enough slap to keep them in check. #چلو_چلو_ڈی_چوک_چلو— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) March 6, 2021
Moreover, netizens gathered to laud the ‘bravery’ of the PM amid the taunts and trials presented by the opposition as they believe for property and peace to prevail, people's interest should be kept superior.
LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA ... 11:50 AM | 6 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the vote of confidence with a majority vote in the National ...
-
- Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran ...02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
- LIVE: PM Imran addresses NA session after securing vote of confidence02:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
- Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual nationality case, ...01:56 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
- PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and Marriyum Aurangzeb ...01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Adele and Simon Konecki finalise their divorce after two years09:13 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021