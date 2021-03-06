Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran Khan
02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice support for PM Imran Khan
As Prime Minister Imran Khan sought a vote of confidence in the National Assembly today, celebrities lauded the decision and threw their weight behind him.

Shaan Shahid, Omair Rana, Rohail Hyatt, Imran Abbas and many more stepped forth to extend support to PM Khan. Apart from lauding PM Imran Khan's address, the entertainment fraternity has lent their support to the 'Kaptaan'.

Farhan Saeed tweeted a supportive message for the premier ahead of the vote of confidence.  "Tomorrow @ImranKhanPTI will have clear majority in the parliament, but thats not the point.Till when are we going to depend on a system like this,Corrupt to the core.People who can do anything for money are in parliament and we know it and worst thing we as nation are ok with it!".

Superstar of Lollywood Shaan Shahid extended his support to PM Khan.

“Whether you are in power or in opposition, the voice of truth, the voice of the people of Pakistan will always be spoken by you. Some battles lost cannot predict the outcome of the war. May you win the war of truth, honesty, hope and justice,” wrote Shaan.

Music icon Rohail Hyatt wrote on Twitter in support of the PM: “In my lifetime I have only had the privilege of calling one person my leader. This person is Imran Khan. Honestly outweighs everything else IMO. Setbacks aside, I am certain he will succeed in his mission IA.”

TV actor Omair Rana tweeted: “To hide behind a hypocrite one has to be smaller than him. Imran Khan is too big for these sell-outs and buyouts. With you my Captain." 

Veena Malik also tweeted, “I stand for a corruption-free Pakistan, I stand with #PMImranKhan #BehindYouSkipper.”

Moreover, netizens gathered to laud the ‘bravery’ of the PM amid the taunts and trials presented by the opposition as they believe for property and peace to prevail, people's interest should be kept superior.

LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA ... 11:50 AM | 6 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday won the vote of confidence with a majority vote in the National ...

