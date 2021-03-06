WATCH – Aamir Liaquat recites naat after Vote of Confidence
03:15 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Aamir Liaquat recites naat after Vote of Confidence
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Liaquat recited the naat, Main to Aaqa ke dar ka Gadda hun, in the National Assembly session after PM Imran Khan won the vote of confidence with 178 votes on Saturday.

Soon after the announcement of the results, Speaker Asad Qaisar gave the floor to Aamir Liaquat, who recited poetry as an ode to Prime Minister.

In a show of strength in NA today, the premier secured 178 votes, six more votes than required, to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Following the win in House, PM addressed the house and expressed gratitude to the parliamentarians and team. He added that yesterday evening when I saw party leaders, I realised that they were hurt when we lost the Senate election of Hafeez Shaikh.

