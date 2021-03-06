Pakistan’s first OTT platform UrduFlix is now live
Pakistan's first venture into the digital business has resulted in launching its first-ever Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix.
Owned by Emax Media Pvt Ltd., UrduFlix is now officially live for download for viewers on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV now.
‘UrduFlix’ will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas among other exclusive shows for the platform.
Moreover, Alizeh Shah is all set to star in an exclusive UrduFlix web series titled Dulhan aur Aik Raat alongside Daniyal Afzal Khan.
The first few shows on the platform would include the Mashal Khan starrer ‘Lifafa Dayaan’ and TikTok star Hareem Shah ‘Raaz’.
Emax Media is a known name in the international world. The platform has been engaged in pushing Pakistan’s work in the global market.
