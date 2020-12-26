Dulhan aur Aik Raat – Alizeh Shah stars in first-ever UrduFlix web series

Pakistan's first venture into the digital business has resulted in launching its first-ever Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix.

Owned by Emax Media Pvt Ltd., it is scheduled to be launched in mid-January.

The platform would host several original dramas, web series and international shows dubbed in the Urdu language.

The Ehd e Wafa star Alizeh Shah is all set to star in an exclusive UrduFlix web series titled Dulhan aur Aik Raat alongside Daniyal Afzal Khan.

The first teaser of web series Dhulan Aur 1 Raat has been released.

Raaz e Ulfat famed actor Danial Afzal Khan also revealed in his interview about the upcoming series:

“The web series is about a one-night thriller about a bride and whatever events happen in the night. It has suspense, thrill, and a cinematic experience to it.”

This would be the very first time Shah would be starring in a web series. Fans are looking forward towards the web series and the expectations are pretty high.