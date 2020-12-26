At least two killed, several injured in Balochistan blast
07:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
QUETTA – At least two people were killed and several others injured after an explosion ripped through Panjgur district on Saturday.
The blast occurred near a football stadium after a match concluded, damaging several vehicles, local media reported.
Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.
Rescue officials have shifted the injured persons to hospital for treatment.
