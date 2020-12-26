At least two killed, several injured in Balochistan blast

07:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
QUETTA – At least two people were killed and several others injured after an explosion ripped through Panjgur district on Saturday. 

The blast occurred near a football stadium after a match concluded, damaging several vehicles, local media reported. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence. 

Rescue officials have shifted the injured persons to hospital for treatment. 

