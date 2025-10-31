Pakistan to stay engaged in mediation process with Taliban regime: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan would continue to remain engaged in the mediation process and hopes for a positive outcome for the next round of talks between Islamabad and the Taliban regime on 6th of next month.

This was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad today.

He, however, made it clear that the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand ready to take all possible measures to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensure safety and security of its people.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan participated in the Istanbul talks in a good spirit and a positive intension. Pakistan positively engaged with the Taliban regime without compromising its clearly stated position that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan does not seek further escalation of hostilities, but expects the Afghan Taliban regime to honor its commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking concrete and verifiable actions against terrorists entities including Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan.

Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi said for the past four years, Pakistan has been urging the Taliban regime to take decisive and effective measures against the terrorist outfits, present on Afghan soil.

He said we have repeatedly shared credible information about the presence of top leadership of Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan on Afghan soil with the Taliban regime. However, despite repeated assurances in the past, there has been a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson said the consistent and total disregard of Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by the Afghan Taliban regime for the past four years, and the unprovoked aggression Pakistan with the support of Fitna al Khawarij led to violent exchanges across the international border.

He said Pakistan decisively responded to the Afghan provocation aimed at destabilizing the border area, facilitating terrorism and furthering Fitna al Khawarij nefarious designs. Pakistan will respond resolutely if provocations continue in future.

Ambassador Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan has always been a desirous of peace stable regionally and integrated and prosperous Afghanistan, which has peace in itself and its neighbours.

He said Pakistan highly appreciates the constructive role of brotherly countries of Qatar and Turkiye for making their best efforts for an amicable and peaceful resolution of the issue.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said we are optimistic about the outcome of next round of talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban regime.