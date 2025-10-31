Latest

Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against South Africa in second T20I

By Web Desk
7:54 pm | Oct 31, 2025
LAHORE – Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20 match of the three-match series against South Africa.

The match is being played today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and will start at 8 p.m.

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, said the team will strive to deliver a strong performance today. One change has been made to the playing XI — Salman Mirza replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It is worth noting that the visiting team leads the series 1-0, having defeated Pakistan by 55 runs in the first T20. The national team aims to level the series with a determined effort.

So far, out of 25 T20 matches between the two sides, South Africa has won 13, while Pakistan has emerged victorious in 12.

