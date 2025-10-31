Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – LIVE Gold Price in Lahore and Karachi – 31 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed a decline as prices decreased by Rs1,000 per tola, after it recorded recovery earlier this week.
On Friday, the rate of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs418,862 per tola, compared to Rs419,862 just a day earlier. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs857 settling at Rs359,106. 22-karat gold price fell by Rs300, reaching Rs329,678 per 10 grams.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs418,862
|Lahore
|Rs418,862
|Islamabad
|Rs418,862
|Peshawar
|Rs418,862
|Quetta
|Rs418,862
|Sialkot
|Rs418,862
|Hyderabad
|Rs418,862
|Faisalabad
|Rs418,862
Meanwhile, international gold prices fell by $10 per ounce, dropping from $3,975 to $3,965.
The price per tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs5,034, while 10 grams stood at Rs4,315.