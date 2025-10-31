Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – LIVE Gold Price in Lahore and Karachi – 31 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed a decline as prices decreased by Rs1,000 per tola, after it recorded recovery earlier this week.

On Friday, the rate of 24-karat gold dropped to Rs418,862 per tola, compared to Rs419,862 just a day earlier. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs857 settling at Rs359,106. 22-karat gold price fell by Rs300, reaching Rs329,678 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs418,862 Lahore Rs418,862 Islamabad Rs418,862 Peshawar Rs418,862 Quetta Rs418,862 Sialkot Rs418,862 Hyderabad Rs418,862 Faisalabad Rs418,862

Meanwhile, international gold prices fell by $10 per ounce, dropping from $3,975 to $3,965.

The price per tola of silver remained unchanged at Rs5,034, while 10 grams stood at Rs4,315.