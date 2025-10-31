Pakistani man sentenced to death for ‘Blasphemy’ in public

RAWALPINDI – An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub sentenced a 50-year-old man to death and imposed a fine of Rs1 million in a blasphemy case.

The case, registered by Civil Lines Police in September last year under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, was filed by a citizen named Kamran Khan. The accused was alleged to have committed blasphemy publicly at a hotel in Pindi.

Sessions Court earlier also handed down a death sentence, which the accused challenged in the High Court. The High Court remanded the case, directing a fresh hearing, after which the recent verdict was announced.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws carry life imprisonment or the death penalty. In porevious cases. Vigilante mobs have killed dozens over such allegations, including religious minorities, politicians, and even mentally ill individuals.