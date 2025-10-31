Babar Azam breaks Rohit Sharma’s record to become highest run-scorer in T20Is

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team’s star batter Babar Azam has achieved another major milestone.

Babar Azam broke former Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s world record for the most runs in T20 Internationals.

He accomplished this feat during the second T20 match of the series against South Africa in Lahore.

Rohit Sharma had scored a total of 4,231 runs in 159 T20 Internationals, while Babar needed just 9 runs to surpass his record.

By completing his 9th run in the innings against South Africa, Babar became the highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket.

It is worth mentioning that Babar was dropped from the shorter format after the series against South Africa last December.

Following Pakistan’s failure in the Asia Cup 2025, Babar Azam was recalled to the squad for the home T20 series against South Africa.