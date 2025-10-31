Punjab launches mobile app for online prison visit bookings

RAWALPINDI – A new mobile app has been launched to facilitate meetings with prisoners in Punjab’s jails, including Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

According to reports, the app allows advance booking for meetings with prisoners and under-trial inmates. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

A notification has been issued to all jail superintendents across Punjab regarding the app’s use.

Special training has been provided to each jail’s PMIS (Prisoners Management Information System) in-charge, while operational videos have been shared for further staff training.

Additionally, staff will be deployed in jail waiting areas to assist with online booking, and special facilitation counters will be set up for visitors who have booked appointments through the app.