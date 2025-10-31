Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.43 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday increased the petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification stating an increase in petroleum prices.

According to the notification, petrol has become costlier by Rs. 2.43 per litre, setting the new price at Rs. 265.45 per litre. High-speed diesel has increased by Rs. 3.02 per litre, with the new price fixed at Rs. 278.44 per litre.

The notification further stated that the revised prices will take effect from midnight tonight and remain applicable from November 1 to November 15.