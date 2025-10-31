Govt slashes LPG price by 5.88 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to significantly reduce LPG prices for consumers and issued an official notification.

According to the notification released by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the government has announced a decrease in LPG prices for November.

It stated that the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 69.44, setting the new price for household consumers at Rs. 2,378.89 per cylinder.

Previously, the price for October was Rs. 2,448.33 per cylinder.

The notification further mentioned that the per-kilogram LPG price has been reduced by Rs. 5.88, and the new rates will take effect from November 1, 2025.