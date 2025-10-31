Karachi E-Challan Controversy Lands in Court amid political backlash

KARACHI – The new e-challan system set Karachi streets and politics on fire. In 5 days, over 5,700 fines have been slapped on drivers, with the majority for not wearing seat belts. Even government vehicles come on radarwith 30 out of 35 official cars were caught breaking the law.

Traffic hotspots like Hasan Square, Metropole, and Baloch Pul have become the epicenter of crackdown chaos. Motorcyclists without helmets, signal violators, and drivers using mobiles have also faced massive fines, sparking outrage across the city.

The political backlash has been immediate and fierce. Jamaat-e-Islami now moved Sindh Assembly, submitting a condemnation resolution, calling the fines “discriminatory” compared to Punjab. The central Muslim League has taken the battle to the courts, filing a petition in the Sindh High Court against the e-challan system.

Adding fuel to the fire, Sardar Abdul Rahim of the Functional Muslim League warned that threats to block CNICs over unpaid fines are “beyond comprehension” and accuse the government of trying to milk citizens for heavy sums under the e-challan guise.

As the city debates fairness and governance, Karachi citizens face the double shock of strict enforcement and soaring political tension—leaving roads safer but tempers hotter than ever.