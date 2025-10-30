First E-Challan Free, but no excuses after, Sindh CM announces relief amid new Traffic rules

ISLAMABAD – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that the first e-challan under the province’s cutting-edge e-ticketing system will be waived, but warned that anyone who breaks traffic rules again will face strict fines.

Around 3 dozen government vehicles had already received challans for offenses such as not wearing seat belts, jumping red lights, using tinted glass, and mobile phone use. DIG Traffic revealed that a government vehicle (SP AE 950) was fined Rs10,000 for two seat belt violations on the Garden Lyari Expressway, with the e-ticketing system automatically processing the violation — a clear example of the system’s efficiency.

When asked about the first e-challans, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon explained that first-time recipients can apply within 10 days to have their fines waived, giving citizens a one-time leniency.

CM Murad Ali Shah said first challan will be waived, but anyone who violates traffic rules again will have to pay the fine. Citizens must follow traffic laws for their safety. Law-abiding behavior is a hallmark of civilized citizens, and police are not above the law.”

He highlighted success of modern e-ticketing system, CM added that all citizens have equal rights, and the new system ensures strict, transparent enforcement of traffic rules.

This initiative is said to be major step forward in Sindh’s efforts to modernize traffic management, holding both citizens and government officials accountable, a move that could change the way traffic violations are handled in the province.